Bruce Carter benched for Ernie Sims by Dallas Cowboys

This is the downside of a big scheme change on defense. Most Cowboys players have adapted to new coordinator Monte Kiffin's defense, but Carter has looked lost. He's made to be a 3-4 inside linebacker and looked like one of the better young players in the league at his position last year. But Carter has struggled with the coverage responsibilities in Kiffin's 4-3 approach, and now he's headed to the bench before Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncosarrive in town Sunday.