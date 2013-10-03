Bruce Carter benched for Ernie Sims by Dallas Cowboys

Entering the season, Sean Lee and Bruce Carter looked like one of the best young linebacker duos in the NFL. It just took four weeks for the Dallas Cowboys to bench one of them.
(Hint: It's not the guy who just signed a huge new contract and returned an interception for a touchdown.)
Journeyman linebacker Ernie Simstold reporters Thursday that he is starting over Carter this week. Carter and cornerback Morris Claiborne were targeted relentlessly in coverage last week by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.
This is the downside of a big scheme change on defense. Most Cowboys players have adapted to new coordinator Monte Kiffin's defense, but Carter has looked lost. He's made to be a 3-4 inside linebacker and looked like one of the better young players in the league at his position last year. But Carter has struggled with the coverage responsibilities in Kiffin's 4-3 approach, and now he's headed to the bench before Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncosarrive in town Sunday.
Considering Sims' lackluster history as a pro, expect Carter to re-gain his job sooner rather than later.