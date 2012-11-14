Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski presents big challenge

Rob Gronkowski has scored 35 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. He and fellow tight end Aaron Hernandez have helped reshape the New England Patriots' offense.
Gronk is the Indianapolis Colts' problem this week, and interim coach Bruce Arians talked about the challenge.
"I think he's the biggest and fastest that's come along in a while," Arians said Wednesday in comments distributed by the team. "I don't think it's a surprise because coming out of college, if his back held up, you knew he was going to be an outstanding player. He was an outstanding blocker, and he could run and catch. He's athletic.
"I think they've streamlined and changed what they've done over the last two or three years because of Aaron Hernandez and Gronkowski. I remember playing them when they were nothing but three wideouts out on the field and a tight end, and he was just out there. They've evolved because they do a fantastic job of adapting to their personnel. They obviously have wanted to have that style, so they've stockpiled tight ends, and that's what they do."
Gronk has scored a combined five touchdowns in the last three games. He caught two and rushed for one against the Colts in 2011. The Green Bay Packers' Jermichael Finley has been the most dynamic tight end the Colts have faced this season, and he was held to 11 yards on three receptions.
This will test the Colts' new 3-4 defense in a way it hasn't been since coordinator Greg Manusky was hired during the offseason.