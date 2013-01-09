Bruce Arians released from hospital, resting at home

Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians has been released from an Indianapolis hospital, and he plans to rest for a few days before starting interviews for open head-coaching positions with NFL teams, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
No interviews have been scheduled, but NFL teams reportedly interested in meeting with Arians include the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers. On Wednesday, the Chargers hired Tom Telesco, the Colts' former vice president of football operations, as their new general manager.
Arians was hospitalized in Baltimore before Sunday's wild-card loss with reported symptoms of an inner-ear infection, vertigo and elevated blood pressure. He did not work the game and was hospitalized again Monday in Indianapolis.
"I'm home," Arians told The Indianapolis Star. "They let me out and I'm feeling fine. I'm ready to get back at it.