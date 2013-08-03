Around the League

Bruce Arians: Patrick Peterson could be a top NFL WR

Published: Aug 03, 2013 at 09:13 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson started the week moonlighting on offense for a handful of plays. By Friday, Peterson's offensive reps had increased to the point that Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic called it the "most striking thing about this training camp."

It's become obvious that coach Bruce Arians is smitten with Peterson's potential as a playmaking change-up to throw at defenses this season. Although there's been no sign of the PatCat (Wildcat formation), Arians revealed that the Peterson package already has expanded to 15 plays.

"We've got a pretty big package in for a guy who's a defensive football player," quarterback Carson Palmer said.

Arians explained that he decided to increase the amount of tinkering with Peterson because "that's a lot of weapon sitting next to me."

Arians believes Peterson has the potential to be a top-five NFL wide receiver if he played offense full-time, while Palmer drew comparisons to a "Percy Harvin-type player," according to Darren Urban of the team's official website.

"There's not much he can't do," Palmer added. "He's one of those guys, if it wasn't football, then baseball maybe or another sport. He's that type of talent and athlete."

Peterson appears headed for career highs in receptions, carries and perhaps even pass attempts under Arians, but that can be accomplished with a handful of each. Even if the Cardinals try to get the ball in Peterson's hands once or twice per game, there's nothing resembling a timeshare.

After hearing Arians' praise, the 2011 All-Pro was quick to point out, "My primary position is cornerback."

