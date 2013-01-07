Bruce Arians of Indianapolis Colts released from hospital

Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians was released from a Baltimore hospital on Monday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Arians missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens because of an undisclosed illness. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen called the plays in Arians' absence.
A team spokesman says all the tests on Arians came back negative, and doctors wanted him to stay until his blood pressure stabilized. Players say they were told the same thing during their final team meeting of the season Monday morning.
Arians became the Colts' interim coach when coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in late September. Arians went 9-3 in 12 games.
Indy has already given Arians permission to interview for head-coaching jobs with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport has learned that the Cleveland Browns have put in a request as well, and the interview could take place this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.