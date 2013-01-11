Bruce Arians interested in San Diego Chargers job

The latest season of 'Coach Swap' is in full swing, with eight NFL coaches being fired since the season's end.
One name connected to several openings is Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, who took over as interim head coach for 12 games this season after Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia.
Arians told XPRS-AM in San Diego that he is interested in the San Diego Chargers job after the team hired former Colts vice president of football operations Tom Telesco on Wednesday.
"I would be [interested] now that Tommy's there," Arians said, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think so much of [the] success that teams have are great relationships between general manager and head coach."
Arians, who was released from the hospital after missing the Colts' wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens with an inner-ear infection, said he'd like to make his decision by next Friday and plans on interviewing with the Chicago Bears first, as they put in the request first.
Arians is not in a rush to leave Indy, but he said the San Diego opening is attractive.
"I have a great job in Indianapolis," he said. "It's going to have to be a perfect fit for me to leave what we have done here, and not just to jump out to be a head coach. It's going to have to be a perfect fit, and obviously my relationship with Tommy makes it a lot easier."
Arians is a very quarterback-friendly coach, and there is no doubt that Chargers QB Philip Rivers could use his tutelage after his production slipped the past couple seasons.