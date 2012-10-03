Bruce Arians: Indianapolis Colts focusing on Packers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The goal for the Indianapolis Colts this week is to keep emotions in check and focus on the Green Bay Packers. Plain and simple.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last week and has been hospitalized since.
Harrison: Week 5 Power Rankings
What is the league pecking order with a quarter of the 2012 season in the books? Elliot Harrison weighs in. **More ...**
"The one thing that I think we have to be very aware of is not getting over-excited, over-hyped to try to do something extra," said Bruce Arians, the Colts' interim coach and offensive coordinator. "We don't need to do anything extra.
"We just need to play, coach every day and prepare like we have and not get caught up with snot bubbles and tears. They don't beat anybody."
Sunday will have its distracting moments. The team will take the field without Pagano for the first time this season. Colts owner Jim Irsay said they would love to bring him a game ball after a win. There surely will be a pregame recognition for Pagano. "Win one for the gipper" will be in play -- like it or not.
"There will be a little bit of a focus to try not to get too emotional," Colts rookie quarterback Andrew Luck said. "Coach Pagano wouldn't want us crying about him before the game or blowing snot bubbles about the situation.
"And I don't think we will. We'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out."