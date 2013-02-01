Bruce Arians has yet to vet Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb

New Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has yet to evaluate Kevin Kolb, but has seen good moments from the quarterback.
We've all seen the bad moments as he's yet to complete 60 percent of his passes in two seasons in Arizona. Kolb has thrown 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in just 15 games after being brought in to be the franchise quarterback in 2011.
"I'm looking forward to meeting with Kevin and we'll cross that bridge as soon as we have to," Arians told ESPN.com's Mike Sando in New Orleans. "I've seen enough film to know that he is good enough, but we have to protect him a lot better. When he is healthy, he has had some good moments. He has had some not-so-good moments. We have to protect him better, run the ball better."
Kolb is due a $2 million bonus in March and a $9 million salary in 2013. He signed a six-year, $63.5 million contract before the 2011 season. This for a quarterback who couldn't hold onto the starting job last season. The Cardinals will likely want to rework those numbers if they plan to keep him on the roster.
Kolb's future becomes more of a question mark when you consider Arians brings a downfield passing attack that doesn't exactly fit his skill set.
"Offensively, we need to get some guys healthy, evaluate our quarterback position and if there is a guy behind door No. 2 that could help us more, we might go that way," Arians said. "Or we'll make the ones we have better.
"You look at what you've got, but I do like to throw the ball vertically up the field. Once you get an established running game, you can hit big shots up the field off your play-action passes. With the receiving crew we have, we would be crazy not to put the ball upfield."