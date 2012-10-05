Around the League

Presented By

Bruce Arians doesn't want Packers fan invasion in Indy

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 02:38 AM

Green Bay Packers fans have a reputation for invading opposing teams' stadiums. The Atlanta Falcons saw it the past two seasons, and the Cheeseheads turned San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium into West Lambeau in 2011. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Bruce Arians doesn't want that to happen Sunday on his team's home turf.

Kinkhabwala: Real Steel

It's been a quiet start to the season in Pittsburgh, but Aditi Kinkhabwala says we're about to see the real Steelers. **More ...**

"No way can they come into Lucas Oil this week and take over our stadium," said Arians, according to The Indianapolis Star. "I'm challenging our fans, especially this week because it's kind of a unique, special thing. That cannot happen. (The fans) need to be at an all-time high for (coach) Chuck (Pagano) and for the team.

"We cannot allow the Cheeseheads to come in here and take over."

The Cheeseheads will try. The drive from Green Bay only is six hours, and every seat inside Lambeau Field is a season ticket. The fans who normally don't have the chance to watch the Packers play on the infamous frozen tundra probably will make the effort to see them play in Indy.

The Colts' players have to do their part, too, if they want to keep Packers fans subdued. If the team gets down early and reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers starts winging it around the field, there won't be much to cheer.

And that signature "Go, Pack, go" tends to echo in a silent road stadium.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.