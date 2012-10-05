Bruce Arians doesn't want Packers fan invasion in Indy

Green Bay Packers fans have a reputation for invading opposing teams' stadiums. The Atlanta Falcons saw it the past two seasons, and the Cheeseheads turned San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium into West Lambeau in 2011. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Bruce Arians doesn't want that to happen Sunday on his team's home turf.
Kinkhabwala: Real Steel
It's been a quiet start to the season in Pittsburgh, but Aditi Kinkhabwala says we're about to see the real Steelers. **More ...**
"No way can they come into Lucas Oil this week and take over our stadium," said Arians, according to The Indianapolis Star. "I'm challenging our fans, especially this week because it's kind of a unique, special thing. That cannot happen. (The fans) need to be at an all-time high for (coach) Chuck (Pagano) and for the team.
"We cannot allow the Cheeseheads to come in here and take over."
The Cheeseheads will try. The drive from Green Bay only is six hours, and every seat inside Lambeau Field is a season ticket. The fans who normally don't have the chance to watch the Packers play on the infamous frozen tundra probably will make the effort to see them play in Indy.
The Colts' players have to do their part, too, if they want to keep Packers fans subdued. If the team gets down early and reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers starts winging it around the field, there won't be much to cheer.
And that signature "Go, Pack, go" tends to echo in a silent road stadium.