Bruce Arians coy about Arizona Cardinals using option

We can get behind cornerback Patrick Peterson catching passes for the Arizona Cardinals, but Carson Palmer running the option? Child, please.
Amid reports Bruce Arians had his slow-footed quarterback cooking up read-option concepts in training camp, the first-year coach put Cardinals fan at ease.
"It was more for the defense," Arians told reporters, via revengeofthebirds.com. "I don't see Carson going around that corner very often, but the surprise element for our defense, knowing how to defend it. We might use it, we might not. I've always had it. I'm an old wishbone quarterback."
Palmer's a strong-armed passer who should help Arizona forget about last year's 16-game car crash at quarterback, but he's no deer. On Monday's Around The League podcast, we posited that Arians was looking for a way to get his running backs to the edge, but Arians' explanation makes more sense. The Cardinals will see plenty of option looks this season from the Seahawks, 49ers and Eagles.
Opponents, thankfully, won't see it from Palmer.