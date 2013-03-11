Bruce Allen bemoans Washington Redskins cap penalty

The Redskins were docked $18 million in both 2012 and 2013 for the way they structured contracts during the 2010 season, when the NFL didn't have a salary cap. Three other teams received a smaller penalty. The NFL said it dished out the punishments because the reworked contracts "created an unacceptable risk to future competitive balance" and that teams were told in advance not to take advantage of the uncapped year in such a way.