Browns think RGIII can be more than just a bridge guy

Brown went on to say that Griffin could be more than just a "bridge" to either 2016 rookie Cody Kessler or whomever the Browns decide is their long-term answer at quarterback. That is the hope, of course, with a 26-year-old former No. 2 overall pick who has an offensive rookie of the year award under his belt. Griffin probably has more well wishes and potential attached to him than any option the Browns had in this draft or the one coming in 2017. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but taking the chance has far less of a negative attached than in years past. The Browns did not risk a high draft pick on Griffin, and are only paying him about three percent of their salary cap. The team can dream big with the knowledge that they can back out easy as well.