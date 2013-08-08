Browns sharp in preseason-opening win over Rams

CLEVELAND -- Brandon Weeden threw a touchdown pass and led Cleveland on two scoring drives, and Travis Benjamin returned a punt 91 yards for a TD as the Browns won coach Rob Chudzinski's preseason debut, 27-19 over the St. Louis Rams on Thursday night.
Weeden finished 10-of-13 passing for 112 yards, which should help end any talk of a quarterback competition in Cleveland. Chudzinski has not yet chosen Weeden as his starter, but the second-year pro did everything he needed to secure the job.
Weeden hooked up with running back Dion Lewis -- starting in place of Trent Richardson -- for a 2-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.
St. Louis' Sam Bradford threw a 3-yard TD pass to Chris Givens as Rams coach Jeff Fisher left his starting offense in after Benjamin's runback made it 17-0.
