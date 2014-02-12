Around the League

Presented By

Browns reportedly wanted Bill Parcells to run team

Published: Feb 12, 2014 at 03:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

As it turns out, Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen wasn't the only top-secret candidate the Cleveland Browns pursued during their extensive wintertime organizational reshuffling.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported Wednesday that team owner Jimmy Haslam, at one point, spoke to Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells about running Cleveland's football operations, according to multiple sources.

Parcells met "extensively" with Haslam in South Florida, according to the report, but the legendary coach told Freeman that no official job offer was made, saying that he merely shared with the team "how I believe organizations succeed and others fail."

Haslam spread a wide net after firing coach Rob Chudzinski. The owner dialed up a laundry list of fellow NFL luminaries and spoke with everyone from Bill Belichick to Urban Meyer about putting the right people in place to salvage his troubled franchise.

Swayed either by those opinions or his own, Haslam, on Tuesday, dropped the guillotine on CEO Joe Banner and general manager Mike Lombardi after souring on the pair during the team's winding coaching hunt.

TheMMQB.com's Peter King reported Wednesday that new Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt removed himself from Cleveland's search after being insulted by Banner during his interview, while Bill O'Brien didn't want to coach the team "because of either Banner, Lombardi or both."

With at least one NFL general manager telling The Plain Dealer that he'll "do business with the Browns again" after seeing Banner and Lombo tossed to the street, it's hard to argue with Tuesday's moves. Less defensible, however, is Haslam's short but definitive track record of swinging his axe to and fro, eliminating high-ranking employees at a dizzying pace.

In the latest "Around The League Podcast," the guys ponder the future in both Seattle and Denver and break down the teams who intrigue them most this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE