Browns RB Hillis re-injures hamstring during practice Friday

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis re-injured his hamstring during practice Friday, The Plain Dealer reported, and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Hillis is not likely to play on Sunday and the Plain Dealer reports that he is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with what an MRI revealed to be a "significant aggravation."
The Browns running back aggravated the injury during a run up the middle, afterwards firing both the ball and his helmet to the turf in anger. Hillis limped to the sidelines after the play and met with team trainers with his head down and his hands at his hips.
Hillis sat out the past two games because of the injury but returned to practice Thursday and hoped to start Sunday against the Texans.