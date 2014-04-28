Browns' Ray Farmer on Johnny Manziel: He's different

Ray Farmer sees plenty to like about Johnny Manziel, but the Browns general manager is still wrestling with the notion of drafting the Texas A&M prospect with Cleveland's fourth overall pick in next month's draft.
Praising Manziel as an "exciting, electric" player, Farmer also told reporters on Monday: "He's different."
"He's not the quintessential guy who everybody points to and says, 'This is how you would draw it up; this is the packaging you want,'" said Farmer, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "That speaks to a lot of what Johnny has been his entire life, (which) is different. It's not how you think about playing the position and being effective from the pocket."
Cleveland's front office was seen as obsessed with Manziel when former general manager Michael Lombardi was in charge, but Farmer has been rumored to desire a more prototypical passer.
Still, Farmer, who met with Manziel last week, called the latter a "good young man," telling reporters: "I don't think I have any reservations with who Johnny is."
More from Cleveland's top decision-maker:
- Farmer gushed over Sammy Watkins, dismissing concerns about the Clemson wide receiver's size -- he's 6-foot-1 -- and calling his potential on-field impact "big, big. Ginormous." Asked if he could see Watkins in a Browns uniform, Farmer waxed poetic, saying: "Saddle him on the other side of Josh Gordon and ... Wow."
Farmer emphasized that adding slot man Andrew Hawkins and veteran Nate Burleson did nothing to lower Cleveland's chances of taking another pass-catcher early in the draft.
- Farmer gave high marks to Khalil Mack, calling the Buffalo product an "explosive" pass rusher who "can do a little bit of everything" and "looks like the real deal." We guarantee that coach Mike Pettine wouldn't argue with taking a chance on Greg Cosell's favorite defensive prospect at No. 4.
- One dark-horse option for the Browns? An offensive lineman. Farmer praised Joe Thomas as a consummate All-Pro, but talked about wanting to give every player on the roster someone to compete with, citing offensive tackle prospects Greg Robinson and Jake Matthews as genuine first-round possibilities.