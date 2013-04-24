Browns' Quentin Groves arrested on solicitation charge

Around the League

Cleveland Browns linebacker Quentin Groves was arrested on suspicion of solicitation last week.

According to a police report obtained by NFL.com, Groves was arrested April 17 as part of a prostitution sting by Orange and Beachwood police, along with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Fourteen other men also were arrested during the three-day operation.

The Orange Village Police report details that Groves -- who left his name with the escort service as "Josh" -- responded to a sex-for-hire ad and agreed to pay $100 for an hour with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute. About 90 minutes later, Groves knocked on the door of the hotel room where officers were waiting. Groves, 28, was taken into custody without incident, issued a citation and then released.

Police reported seizing $195.70 in cash from Groves and a box of condoms. He is due in court May 10.

Groves signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns in March. He started seven games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 and posted a career-high 46 tackles and four sacks. Groves is being counted on to help new Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton install his 3-4 system.

"We are aware of the situation and do not have any further comment," Browns spokesman Neal Gulkis said Wednesday.

UPDATE: Groves released a statement on the matter, according to The Plain Dealer.

"I want to apologize to the Browns organization, our fans and the city of Cleveland for putting myself in this situation. I realize I let a lot of people down, most importantly my family. I am committed to learning from this and moving forward."

