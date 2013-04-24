Browns' Quentin Groves arrested on solicitation charge

According to a police report obtained by NFL.com, Groves was arrested April 17 as part of a prostitution sting by Orange and Beachwood police, along with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Fourteen other men also were arrested during the three-day operation.
The Orange Village Police report details that Groves -- who left his name with the escort service as "Josh" -- responded to a sex-for-hire ad and agreed to pay $100 for an hour with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute. About 90 minutes later, Groves knocked on the door of the hotel room where officers were waiting. Groves, 28, was taken into custody without incident, issued a citation and then released.
Police reported seizing $195.70 in cash from Groves and a box of condoms. He is due in court May 10.
Groves signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns in March. He started seven games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 and posted a career-high 46 tackles and four sacks. Groves is being counted on to help new Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton install his 3-4 system.
"We are aware of the situation and do not have any further comment," Browns spokesman Neal Gulkis said Wednesday.
"I want to apologize to the Browns organization, our fans and the city of Cleveland for putting myself in this situation. I realize I let a lot of people down, most importantly my family. I am committed to learning from this and moving forward."