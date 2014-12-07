Browns plan to stick with Hoyer as long as team is in playoff race

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 11:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

A week after being pulled in favor of rookie Johnny Manziel in an ugly loss to the Bills, Brian Hoyer will start at quarterback for the Browns today against the Colts. It took a few tense days, but coach Mike Pettine decided that for this week nothing would change.

Now what for Cleveland?

According to sources with knowledge of the Browns thinking, the plan is to have Hoyer under center as long as the Browns are in the thick of the playoff race. That leash might just be long enough for today, though.

If the Browns, at 7-5, lose to Indianapolis, expect Pettine to be in the same exact spot this week -- making a decision on a starting quarterback. And don't be surprised if he goes the other way. The likely scenario at that point would be for Manziel to start for the rest of the season.

But today, Hoyer is expected to be given every chance to win the game. The Browns don't want him looking over his shoulder if it's a three-and-out in the first series. The plan is to play Manziel only if the team goes down big or is badly in need of a spark deep into the game.

What Browns people don't anticipate is a "Manziel package," where he goes in for a series with plays designed specifically for him. He will run the same plays as Hoyer.

As sources explained, Hoyer is the one who put the Browns in this position. And they believe the recent offensive struggles aren't all his fault, though he does have to play better.

But if the Browns are no longer playing for this year, as might be the case with a loss, there are still key voices in the organization who want to see what Manziel has to offer. A Browns source compared Manziel to a present they received months ago but haven't been able to open. At some point, they will. But not yet.

To help key a victory, coaches have called on the entire offense to perform. And that includes electric receiver Josh Gordon, who thrived in his first start back from a suspension, but struggled last week. He made the wrong route adjustment on Hoyer's first interception, sources say, and his lack of sharpness hurt the offense against Buffalo. The hope is for increased cohesiveness this week.

If none materializes, Hoyer might head to the bench and Manziel could start for the rest of the season.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE