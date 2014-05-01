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Browns LB: We can handle Johnny Manziel circus

Published: May 01, 2014 at 05:05 AM
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Marc Sessler

Browns coach Mike Pettine hinted this week that Cleveland might avoid drafting a quarterback at No. 4 overall in favor of an impact player at another position.

We called his bluff on Wednesday's podcast and still view Johnny Manziel as a juicy target for a team that hasn't housed a franchise signal-caller since Bernie Kosar roamed old Municipal Stadium seemingly eons ago.

Drafting Manziel would bring a three-ring circus to town, but Browns linebacker Quentin Groves believes the organization -- despite a newbie head coach and general manager -- would be ready for the requisite chaos.

"I think we're a mature enough team to handle it," Groves said Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "We've had some individual success here and people have handled it well. Josh Gordon and (Alex) Mack going to the Pro Bowl, Joe Thomas going to the Pro Bowl. Joe Haden and Jordan Cameron making their first Pro Bowls, things like that. I think we can handle it."

Acknowledging that Manziel would boost "the business side," Groves went out of his way to find out if the young passer has what it takes to lead an NFL team.

"I talked to one of my college coaches, coach (Terry) Price down at Texas A&M, and I asked him, 'How is Johnny? Is he a football guy?' He said, 'honestly, he's the most competitive guy you'll ever meet," said Groves. "He is a guy that will come in, be the first in, last to leave. That's just him.'"

With multiple teams in the top 10 telling NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the fleet-footed passer won't escape the top 10, Manziel could be long gone by the fourth pick. But "if he comes to Cleveland," said Groves, "then he's our guy. We will protect him."

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks out the crystal ball and predicts the potential surprises that could shake up the NFL Draft.

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