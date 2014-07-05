Around the League

Browns' Josh Gordon arrested on suspicion of DWI

Published: Jul 05, 2014 at 08:32 AM
Marc Sessler

The offseason only grows colder for Josh Gordon.

NFL Media's Albert Breer confirmed that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of DWI in Raleigh, North Carolina, per the Raleigh Police Department.

Gordon was driving while impaired and clocked going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, police spokesman Jim Sughrue told NFL Media. He was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. ET and released on bond at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

"We are aware of the matter and are disappointed to learn of this situation," Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement. "We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Asked to comment, Gordon's agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport: "Not at this time."

The Pro Bowler already was awaiting word on his potentially lengthy suspension for a positive drug test.

Rapoport reported Thursday that Gordon's suspension-appeal hearing will be held at the end of July. That appeal could be nixed if the NFL and NFL Players Association strike a deal on a reduced suspension for Gordon, but another arrest certainly clouds the future for last season's league-leading receiver.

It was just over a month ago that Gordon pleaded not guilty to a speeding ticket after he was stopped going 74 mph in a 60 mph zone. His passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

Gordon, 23, was suspended two games and fined four game checks by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy last year. He also failed at least one marijuana test at Baylor, leading to an indefinite ban.

Gordon has emerged as one of the game's most dangerous pass-catchers and brightest young stars on the field, but it's fair to wonder when he'll play his next snap.

