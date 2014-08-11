Browns' Jordan Cameron: Contract talks 'going well'

Judging by what we saw in their first preseason tilt, the Cleveland Browns need every ounce of production they can squeeze out of Jordan Cameron this season.
The playmaking tight end is a candidate to lead the team in every receiving category across the board if All-Pro wideout Josh Gordon is shipped into hyperspace with a potentially lengthy suspension.
The Browns need Cameron today, tomorrow and deep into the future, one reason the front office is hoping to sign the fourth-year pass-catcher to a long-term extension.
"It's positive, the whole process has been positive," Cameron said Monday of his negotiations with the team, per Tom Reed of The Plain Dealer. "I'll leave it at that. It's ongoing and going well."
Cameron's rookie deal runs out after this season. If an extension can't be forged in time, he's a prime candidate for the franchise tag. The Pro Bowler certainly has his eyes fixed on the four-year, $40 million dealJimmy Graham signed with the New Orleans Saints, but we view Graham's pact as a ceiling Cameron won't crack.
"Always hopeful, but I'm not worried about that at all," Cameron said of getting his deal done before the season. "We've got Washington to look forward to."
Waiting until after this season might benefit Cameron -- a long ban for Gordon would put the tight end in prime position to outplay his totals from last year's breakout campaign.
The Browns under general manager Ray Farmer have prioritized retaining their own homegrown talent, paying cornerbackJoe Haden and going hard afterAlex Mack when the Jacksonville Jaguars made a play for the Pro Bowl center.
Cleveland will chase down Cameron with equal zeal.
*The latest Around The League Podcast answers every question about preseason action that you were too afraid to ask. *