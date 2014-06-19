Browns' Johnny Manziel start ideally 'not opening day'

"Building a great defense and offensive line so we can run the ball -- the quarterback's going to look good because you're not going to be in third-and-8, you're going to be in third-and-4," Pettine went on. "Percentage-wise you're going to convert more. Then ask the guy to make a couple plays with his feet, complete a fourth-quarter comeback half the time. Next thing you know, you look up and you're pretty damn good."