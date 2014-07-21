Browns' Johnny Manziel leads NFL in jersey sales

Rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel has yet to take a snap for the Cleveland Browns, but the former Texas A&M star already leads the league in jersey sales, per NFLShop.com. The passer's No. 2 garb outsold all others during the first quarter of the league's fiscal year.
Manziel mowed down quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seahawks (No. 2), Colin Kaepernick of the 49ers (No. 3) and Peyton Manning of the Broncos (No. 4). Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman and Rams rookie pass rusher Michael Sam filled out the top six slots.
JFF wasn't the only rookie signal-caller making waves: Minnesota's Teddy Bridgewater (No. 13) outsold Vikings All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson (No. 14), while Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles finished No. 18 between Robert Griffin III and Ryan Tannehill. Seattle's "12th Fan" jerseys, admirably, ranked 10th.
Darren Rovell of ESPN.com points out that Manziel's ranking is the highest a Browns player has finished since the NFL began tracking individual player sales in 2001. Brady Quinn opened the 2007 campaign with the No. 2 top-selling jersey, only to plummet to No. 17 by season's end.
If Manziel emerges as more than just another Browns passer destined for the scrap heap, he'll move units deep into the future.
