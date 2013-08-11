Browns' Joe Banner condemns Bernie Kosar's on-air comments

On Sunday, team CEO Joe Banner condemned Kosar for harsh on-air comments he made about the St. Louis Rams during Thursday night's TV broadcast of their preseason win over the Browns.
Kosar, working as an analyst, was brutal in his assessment of third-string quarterback Kellen Clemens, the Rams' receivers and receivers coach Ray Sherman.
Banner said Kosar's conduct was unacceptable.
"We don't condone the personal and unprofessional approach that Bernie took with some of his comments during the broadcast Thursday night," Banner said in a statement released by the team. "We've spoken to Bernie, he understands that, and we would expect the situation is resolved moving forward. We've also reached out to the Rams organization and have shared those same sentiments."
The Browns said Kosar called Rams coach Jeff Fisher personally and apologized Sunday. The Browns also said Kosar will continue to work the preseason games along with play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan.
Kosar, who is scheduled to work this Thursday's telecast of the Browns' home game against the Detroit Lions, did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Fisher first noted the Browns were "a first-class organization" on Saturday before saying he had lost a lot of respect for Kosar, and was disappointed he would target Clemens.
"I feel bad for them (the Browns) that they had someone doing the broadcast feel the need to speak that way about players, specifically on our team and coaches for that matter," he said. "I'm just surprised that Bernie has such a lack of respect for players and this game. To be honest with you, I lost a lot of respect for him. It's highly unlikely he knew anything about our football team, but felt the need to make those comments. I don't think they were justified."
