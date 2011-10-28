Browns' Hillis could miss second straight game with bad hammy

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis did not practice again Friday because of a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday..
Hillis returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 16 on Wednesday but suffered a setback and has missed the past two days. He was not on the field with his teammates Friday as the Browns went through their final practice before leaving for the West Coast.
"He'll be out there and we'll decide whether he's going to play or not," Shurmur said after practice. "We'll see."
Earlier this week, Shurmur said if Hillis is healthy, he'll start. If he can't play, Montario Hardesty will make his second straight start. Hardesty rushed for 95 yards on 33 carries in last week's 6-3 win over the Seahawks.
Hillis' season has been a constant soap opera with his contract negotiations to secure a long-term extension, a strep throat sickness that caused him to miss a game and the hamstring injury among the main issues that have dominated his second season in Cleveland. He has vowed to stop talking publicly about his contract.
"I'm not going to be a distraction," he said.
On a happier note, The Plain Dealer reported Friday that Hillis was married on Tuesday -- the Browns' off-day -- in Arkansas.
Starting wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi did not practice and has been ruled out against the 49ers after suffering a concussion last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Joe Haden was limited in practice and is questionable with a knee injury. Tight end Benjamin Watson returned to practice but is is questionable after missing two days with post-concussion symptoms. Offensive lineman Tony Pashos is questionable with an ankle injury.
Kicker Phil Dawson (right thigh) and linebacker Scott Fujita (head) are probable after fully practicing Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.