Browns' Greg Little, Josh Gordon ticketed for speeding

The Cleveland Browns have a speed issue concerning wide receivers Greg Little and Josh Gordon. It has nothing to do with their on-field performance.
Little was pulled over Monday night in Strongsville, Ohio, and ticketed for driving 81 mph in a 60-mph zone, according to a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office citation obtained by NFL.com and NFL Network. Little also was cited for driving his 2012 Audi with expired plates and ordered to appear in a Berea court Sept. 4, four days before the Browns' season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The ticket prompted Cleveland's WOIO-TV to do some digging. They discovered that Little admitted in the aftermath of a single-car accident in April that he was driving 127 mph.
In that accident, Cleveland police found that Little smacked a guardrail, brought down a light pole and left behind 40 yards of brake tracks. A passenger with him in the car fled. Little eventually was fined $350 for the incident.
WOIO-TV also reported that Gordon was stopped for driving 98 mph in a 60-mph zone last week. Gordon also blew off a court appearance for driving 45 mph in a 25-mph zone in May.
Pat D'Angelo, the attorney for both Little and Gordon, told WOIO-TV that his clients' issues are being resolved. The Browns also released a statement after being contacted about the players' reckless driving.
"We're aware of the situation involving the players and their unacceptable driving records," the statement read. "We take matters such as this very seriously. We've spoken to both individuals and will address the issue with the entire team."
Not smart stuff from either player.