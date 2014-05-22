Browns GM: We don't need 'mega-guy' at receiver

"I would say 'how important are those guys?'" Farmer told WKRK-FM in Cleveland, per The Plain Dealer. "Name the last big-time receiver to win a Super Bowl. Name the last mega-guy. (Gordon) matters to me because I like the guy and I think he's a really good player, but at the end of the day, when you look at the teams that have these mega-receivers, name the last guy that won a Super Bowl?... There are none. The last guy that really helped his team get there was T.O. (Terrell Owens)."