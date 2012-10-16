Browns GM Tom Heckert reportedly expects to be fired

New owner Jimmy Haslam III hand-picked Joe Banner to take over as president and CEO of the Browns. Mike Holmgren is on the way out, and it's not hard to connect the dots in Cleveland. Heckert and coach Pat Shurmur were Holmgren's guys. Both men have ties to Banner and his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, but that might not be enough to save a duo that's posted a 5-17 record over the past two seasons.