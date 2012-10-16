Browns GM Tom Heckert reportedly expects to be fired

Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert doesn't believe he's going to be the Cleveland Browns general manager for very long.
Heckert is telling those close to him he expects to be fired after the season, multiple sources told FOXSportsOhio.com on Tuesday. The team's top personnel man reportedly has called around since August about job prospects for 2013.
New owner Jimmy Haslam III hand-picked Joe Banner to take over as president and CEO of the Browns. Mike Holmgren is on the way out, and it's not hard to connect the dots in Cleveland. Heckert and coach Pat Shurmur were Holmgren's guys. Both men have ties to Banner and his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, but that might not be enough to save a duo that's posted a 5-17 record over the past two seasons.
Haslam said Tuesday he "had a great visit with (Heckert) ... on Sunday. So everybody is aware of the situation. I didn't tell them any different than anything I said today. (Holmgren) is the only change we're making. We're only making it so that we have a good transition. And everybody else will be evaluated at the end of the year."
It's a case of rough timing for Heckert. He's responsible for a group of productive draft picks and presides over a young roster that -- despite an ugly 1-5 record -- houses a more intriguing core of players than when he arrived.