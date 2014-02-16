Browns GM Ray Farmer knows which QB he wants

Recently ousted general manager Michael Lombardi and CEO Joe Banner had placed a holy grail-level priority on finding a "championship-level quarterback" for the Cleveland Browns.
With a rehabbing Brian Hoyer sitting atop the depth chart, new GM Ray Farmer appears to have the same priority in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In a recent interview with Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, Farmer said he already has one quarterback prospect in his sights.
"I do know what I'd do if I was held down at the moment," Farmer said. "It doesn't mean that can't change, but I currently have somebody in front."
Farmer wouldn't reveal whether that top prospect is Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater, Blake Bortles or another quarterback. He doesn't want to "poison the pool" in his own front office, tempting scouts to defer to him rather than boldly expressing their true opinions on each passer.
Farmer further insists the Browns don't feel an urgency to draft a quarterback, especially at No. 4 overall.
Keep in mind we're already ankle-deep in smokescreen season. General managers have a tendency toward misdirection in their public comments. In fact, it's incumbent upon them to keep their draft plans a secret.
If Farmer already has a quarterback in mind, his true intentions could shift a dozen or more times by early May.
