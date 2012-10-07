Browns' D'Qwell Jackson, Giants' Andre Brown out

Cleveland Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson is out with a head injury suffered in the second quarter of the Browns' matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday. The team announced he will not return.
After halftime, the Giants announced that running back Andre Brown, who also suffered a head injury, will not return to the game, according to the Daily News.
Jackson was hurt with 2:31 left in the second quarter. He had collected five tackles before leaving with the injury.
The Browns additionally lost cornerback Dimitri Patterson, announcing that he is questionable to return after leaving the game with an ankle injury.
UPDATE: Browns coach Pat Shurmur said following the game that Jackson suffered a concussion, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer.