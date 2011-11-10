Browns' Cribbs hints at RB role vs. Rams, then takes it back

Depending on which Josh Cribbs you believe, the Browns playmaker could have something unique planned for the Rams on Sunday.
"I can't give nothing away, but they put something in that's special to me and that's all I can say about that," Cribbs told The Plain Dealer on Wednesday. "Coach (Pat Shurmur) is really trying to target me, and the coaches are really making an opportunity for me to get the football more."
Pressed by reporters if that meant he would play a role in the Browns' injury-depleted backfield, Cribbs was mysterious: "We've got eight games left. There will be some surprises this week."
That's what local reporters were told, but then Cribbs tweeted this later Wednesday: "I was just kidding givin'em a good story lol there is nothing big for me in the package lol."
If there isn't, there should be.
The Browns are struggling mightily to forge an identity on offense (a wide spread of Cleveland high school teams are wilder with the ball), and it's not as if Cribbs is robbing carries from a legitimate starter. With Peyton Hillis and Montario Hardesty injured, running back duties have fallen to the inexperienced duo of Chris Ogbonnaya and Thomas Clayton.
Listen, Cleveland, if you're harboring secret plans on offense -- what are we waiting for?