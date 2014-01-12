Browns candidates have called Rob Chudzinski

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning" that the team still "would really like to talk" with Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who refused an interview request earlier this month to focus on the playoffs.
If Denver loses to the San Diego Chargerson Sunday, Rapoport was told Cleveland "will likely move on (Gase) quickly."
The Browns also spent Saturday talking with Chargers coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, and they "like" Packers quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo, per Rapoport, reinforcing the belief that team owner Jimmy Haslam, CEO Joe Banner and general manager Michael Lombardi seek an offensive-minded coach to replace the fired Rob Chudzinski.
Chud, incidentally, is an issue for the Browns. Rapoport was told that candidates have been calling the one-and-done coach, asking what exactly went down in C-Town this season.
"He's been honest with them," Rapoport said. "When you talk to people involved in these interviews, it doesn't sound like Banner, Lombardi and Haslam have all been on the same page."
Patriots coordinator Josh McDanielsextracted himself from the search, while James Franklin, Bill O'Brien and Gus Malzahn -- once on the radar -- all are out of the mix.
It initially appeared that Haslam and friends fired Chudzinski to pull the trigger on a big-name, potentially secret candidate -- but that's not the case. Barring a stunner, there's no clear, sexy front-runner in Cleveland.