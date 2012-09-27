Browns can't claim rivalry with Ravens -- not yet

After an emotional win over the New England Patriots, the key is staying amped for an easier opponent. Baltimore's offense has never been better. They're scoring 32.7 points per game, but we've seen Bizarro Joe Flacco appear at unfortunate times for this team in the past. Last season's Monday night stinker against the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't a thing of beauty -- and it came out of nowhere. We've seen Baltimore get into trouble when they stubbornly move away from Ray Rice in this offense. The Ravens are among the AFC's best at getting up for big-time opponents. Tonight comes down to taking care of business against a lesser foe.