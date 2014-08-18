Browns' Buster Skrine undergoes thumb surgery

Cornerback Buster Skrine underwent thumb surgery Monday and won't play again in the preseason, the team confirmed. Coach Mike Pettine said he expects the fourth-year cover man to return in time for Week 1, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Skrine was injured in Friday's practice, assuring that first-round cornerback Justin Gilbert would step into a starting role for Monday night's meeting with the Washington Redskins.
In today's pass-happy NFL, though, every corner on the roster is asked to contribute.
