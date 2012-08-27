Browns' Brandon Weeden working on ball security

Through three preseason games, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden has fumbled three times, losing two of them.
The first lost fumble came on his first series as an NFL quarterback. Detroit Lions defensive end Willie Young knocked the ball out of Weeden's hand mid-delivery, resulting in a turnover. Weeden's other two fumbles came last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, including one he lost inside the red zone.
Fumbles are inevitable for player, particularly a rookie, who handles the ball on every play, but that hasn't stopped the Browns coaches from stressing ball security to Weeden, reports Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.
"You just have to have a death grip on it," Weeden said. "That's all there is to it. Those guys are taught when they come in to go for the football. They're 300 pounds, and they're stronger than I am. I've got to have good ball security up top, and I think it's more of a want-to thing. I've just got to get it done. There's no other way around it."
Weeden's fumbles do not appear to be a physical issue. His hands measured at 9 5/8" at the Combine, and while that may not resemble of bushel of bananas, they are a good size for an NFL quarterback. All three of his fumbles appear to be more an issue of awareness, which should improve with experience, both in practice and live action.
"It's tough," Weeden said of sensing defenders around him. "It really is. You've just got to simulate it as best you can. It's just one of those things that it's better that it happens now, and I'll learn from it, and I'll definitely take some caution on it going forward."