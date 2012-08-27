Around the League

Presented By

Browns' Brandon Weeden working on ball security

Published: Aug 27, 2012 at 04:46 AM

Through three preseason games, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden has fumbled three times, losing two of them.

Brooks: Scouting rookie QBs

What can we expect from Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill and Brandon Weeden? Bucky Brooks examines. More ...

The first lost fumble came on his first series as an NFL quarterback. Detroit Lions defensive end Willie Young knocked the ball out of Weeden's hand mid-delivery, resulting in a turnover. Weeden's other two fumbles came last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, including one he lost inside the red zone.

Fumbles are inevitable for player, particularly a rookie, who handles the ball on every play, but that hasn't stopped the Browns coaches from stressing ball security to Weeden, reports Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

"You just have to have a death grip on it," Weeden said. "That's all there is to it. Those guys are taught when they come in to go for the football. They're 300 pounds, and they're stronger than I am. I've got to have good ball security up top, and I think it's more of a want-to thing. I've just got to get it done. There's no other way around it."

Weeden's fumbles do not appear to be a physical issue. His hands measured at 9 5/8" at the Combine, and while that may not resemble of bushel of bananas, they are a good size for an NFL quarterback. All three of his fumbles appear to be more an issue of awareness, which should improve with experience, both in practice and live action.

"It's tough," Weeden said of sensing defenders around him. "It really is. You've just got to simulate it as best you can. It's just one of those things that it's better that it happens now, and I'll learn from it, and I'll definitely take some caution on it going forward."

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW