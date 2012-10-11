Browns' Brandon Weeden: Interceptions an 'ego thing'

Not all of Brandon Weeden's NFL-leading nine interceptions have been his fault, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback admits he has made a handful of rookie mistakes.
Weeden is using this week to usher in what he described as a paradigm shift. More check-downs, less trying to do it all with your arm.
"It's an ego thing, and I think I just need to get rid of the ego and take what they give me and move on and not be as stubborn," Weeden told The Plain Dealer. "Just throw the football away and move on."
At this rate, Weeden is on pace to toss 29 picks this season, a brutal number he'd like to temper starting with Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Weeden refuses to use his newbie status as an excuse.
"No, you can't blame them on that anymore," Weeden said. "I've played five games. I can't play the rookie card. It's long gone."
Weeden isn't dodging the issue. His turnovers have played a starring role in Cleveland's 0-5 start. The Browns are close to dead from a playoff perspective, but the growth of this young roster remains a tangible goal. Weeden's development will dictate what this wandering team does with the games that are left.