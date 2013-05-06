Browns' Armonty Bryant arrested, charged with DUI

The Cleveland Browns knew they were taking on a character risk when they selected Eastern Central (Okla.) pass rusher Armonty Bryant in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Bryant was suspended for three games last season after twice being arrested for selling marijuana to an undercover officer.
The rookie's legal troubles continued after he was arrested Friday morning in Ada, Okla., and charged with driving under the influence, according to a police report obtained by NFL.com.
After being pulled over at 3:46 a.m., Bryant's breathalyzer recorded a 0.098, over the Oklahoma legal limit of 0.08.
Bryant posted $500 bail and was released from the Pontotoc County Justice Center at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Browns said in a statement they're aware of what happened and are "collecting more information."
The incident certainly won't aid Bryant in his quest to earn a spot on a roster that suddenly is deep in edge rushers. It doesn't help matters that he vowed not to disappoint the Browns moments after he was drafted.
"Now that I've gotten that second chance, I feel like I won't let anyone down," Bryant said following the draft. "I won't let myself, the people around me or the Cleveland Browns down. I appreciate them for taking this chance on me."