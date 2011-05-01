Browns among teams with impressive draft hauls

Published: May 01, 2011 at 10:51 AM

Before NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks unveils his draft grades for every team, our experts discuss the teams that were "draft winners:"

Fan Ballot: You make the call

Channel your inner draftnik and grade the 2011 NFL Draft performances for every team, then see how your grades compare to those of the NFL.com community. More ...

Vic Carucci: Power trio

I thought the Texans, Browns and Bills deserved some of the higher marks for their drafting. The Texans hit three big needs with their first-round pick, DE J.J. Watt, and a pair of second-day steals, LB Brooks Reed and CB Brandon Harris. The Browns seemed to get the better of a trade with Atlanta, grabbing five picks (including an additional first-rounder in 2012) for the sixth overall choice. DT Phil Taylor and DE Jabaal Sheard help up front, and WR Greg Little gives them a much-needed playmaker. The Bills landed the draft's best player, DT Marcell Dareus, and appear to have gotten a couple of second-day steals in CB Aaron Williams and LB Kelvin Sheppard.

Jason La Canfora: Cleveland rocked

I love what the Browns did. They addressed big needs for their switch from a 3-4 defense to the 4-3, picked up a new starting WR who might be the second best in the draft. Taylor is one of the premier interior talents. The Browns entered Day 3 with six picks, and have an extra first and fourth for 2012 -- vital for a rebuilding club.

Steve Wyche: Rich get richer

The Saints got tremendous value and got three players in DE Cameron Jordan, RB Mark Ingram and LB Martez Wilson, who are going to step in and contribute right away. The Packers also got so much richer, adding depth along the offensive line, at running back, wide receiver and added a very nice luxury pick with tight end/H-Back D.J. Williams. Although they won't receive much fanfare, the Colts also hit it big. They addressed the offensive line, got a big defensive tackle in Drake Nevis and a potential big-time sleeper in Syracuse running back Delone Carter. The Giants also cleaned up. WR/KR Jerrel Jernigan could make a nice splash. Kansas City also looks like it did really well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW