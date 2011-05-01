Browns among teams with impressive draft hauls

The Saints got tremendous value and got three players in DE Cameron Jordan, RB Mark Ingram and LB Martez Wilson, who are going to step in and contribute right away. The Packers also got so much richer, adding depth along the offensive line, at running back, wide receiver and added a very nice luxury pick with tight end/H-Back D.J. Williams. Although they won't receive much fanfare, the Colts also hit it big. They addressed the offensive line, got a big defensive tackle in Drake Nevis and a potential big-time sleeper in Syracuse running back Delone Carter. The Giants also cleaned up. WR/KR Jerrel Jernigan could make a nice splash. Kansas City also looks like it did really well.