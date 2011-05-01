Browns among teams with impressive draft hauls

Before NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks unveils his draft grades for every team, our experts discuss the teams that were "draft winners:"
Vic Carucci: Power trio
I thought the Texans, Browns and Bills deserved some of the higher marks for their drafting. The Texans hit three big needs with their first-round pick, DE J.J. Watt, and a pair of second-day steals, LB Brooks Reed and CB Brandon Harris. The Browns seemed to get the better of a trade with Atlanta, grabbing five picks (including an additional first-rounder in 2012) for the sixth overall choice. DT Phil Taylor and DE Jabaal Sheard help up front, and WR Greg Little gives them a much-needed playmaker. The Bills landed the draft's best player, DT Marcell Dareus, and appear to have gotten a couple of second-day steals in CB Aaron Williams and LB Kelvin Sheppard.
Jason La Canfora: Cleveland rocked
I love what the Browns did. They addressed big needs for their switch from a 3-4 defense to the 4-3, picked up a new starting WR who might be the second best in the draft. Taylor is one of the premier interior talents. The Browns entered Day 3 with six picks, and have an extra first and fourth for 2012 -- vital for a rebuilding club.
Steve Wyche: Rich get richer
The Saints got tremendous value and got three players in DE Cameron Jordan, RB Mark Ingram and LB Martez Wilson, who are going to step in and contribute right away. The Packers also got so much richer, adding depth along the offensive line, at running back, wide receiver and added a very nice luxury pick with tight end/H-Back D.J. Williams. Although they won't receive much fanfare, the Colts also hit it big. They addressed the offensive line, got a big defensive tackle in Drake Nevis and a potential big-time sleeper in Syracuse running back Delone Carter. The Giants also cleaned up. WR/KR Jerrel Jernigan could make a nice splash. Kansas City also looks like it did really well.