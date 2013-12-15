Brown, Big Ben lead Steelers over Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score in a 64-second span in the first quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Bengals 30-20 on Sunday night.
Shaun Suisham added three field goals for the Steelers (6-8), who built a 24-point lead and hardly looked like a team playing out the string.
Ben Roethlisberger completed 20 of 25 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Le'Veon Bell added 117 yards of total offense.
The Bengals (9-5), looking to move closer to a third straight playoff berth, were undone by a series of special teams miscues.
