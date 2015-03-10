Brooks Reed, Atlanta Falcons reach five-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of replacements for linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, who defected to Arizona on Tuesday.
The Falcons are signing former Texans linebacker Brooks Reed to a five-year, $22 million contract, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Although he's been stronger than expected against the run, Reed has been a major disappointment as a pass rusher, managing just 14.5 sacks in four years, primarily as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.
The contract terms suggest new coach Dan Quinn believes Reed's talents will be maximized with a shift to a 4-3 defense.
Durant, 29, played at a high level in six starts before a torn biceps ended his season in October. He's an effective, albeit injury-prone linebacker.
The Falcons aren't finished upgrading the defense. Former Titans edge rusher Derrick Morgan's first visit will be in Atlanta, where he played his college ball, per Rapoport.
