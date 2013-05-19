Brooks Reed '100 percent' for Houston Texans OTAs

The Houston Texans' linebacking unit took a beating last season, but one by one, the Texans are getting everyone back.
Inside linebacker Brian Cushing told the team's site last month that he's preparing to be "110 percent," and Brooks Reed is only slightly less optimistic. With organized team activities set to launch Monday, the outside 'backer said he's "100 percent" following January groin surgery, according to Comcast SportsNet Houston's Dave Zangaro.
Reed missed four games last season after tearing his groin on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. His absence -- paired with Cushing's season-ending knee injury -- left the Texans paper-thin at linebacker. The Texans (12-4) were 2-2 in the games Reed missed.
"It shouldn't be anything to worry about," Reed said of the injury. "It happened in the past and (I) got over it."
The Texans picked up two edge rushers -- third-rounder Sam Montgomery and fourth-rounder Trevardo Williams -- but Reed remains penciled in as the starter opposite Whitney Mercilus. If Reed and Cushing can stay on the field, the Texans' defense should resemble the nasty, early-season beast that ate up opponents en route to an 11-1 start.