Broncos' Von Miller looking beyond appeal hearing

Representatives for Von Millerwill meet with NFL officials Aug. 15 to discuss an appeal of a four-game suspension for violating NFL policy. The Denver Post, citing a league source, reported the date of the hearing Thursday night.
Following Thursday's 10-6 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos linebacker said he wasn't aware of the hearing but is confident the issue will be resolved expediently.
"I'm just looking forward to putting it behind me and getting back to football," Miller told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner.
The 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been poised throughout the process and continually has assured the media the suspension will be overturned.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Broncos need to see their best defensive player on the field for all 16 games. The process of finding out whether or not that will happen starts next week.