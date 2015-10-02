Broncos' Von Miller fined $11,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Miller was fined $11,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league spokesman told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, due to his celebratory dance moves after the Broncos dropped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during last week's Sunday Night Football game.
The Denver linebacker, like he's done all season, performed a pelvic thrust twirl -- similar to the one executed by former WWE wrestler "Ravishing" Rick Rude during his ring entrance in the '80s.
Texans linebacker John Simon was also fined, according to Rapoport. He was fined $17,363 earlier this week for his roughing the passer penalty against Jameis Winston and the Bucs in Week 3.