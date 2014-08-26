Broncos trade for Giants kicker Brandon McManus

Glory of glories: We have a kicker trade!
The Denver Broncos have swung a deal with the New York Giants to acquire the undrafted Brandon McManus, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Denver waived kicker Mitch Ewald.
McManus was expected to be waived by Big Blue. Not wanting to lose him on the waiver wire, the Broncos sent a conditional seventh-round draft pick for the product out Temple University.
The Broncos are desperate for help with veteran Matt Prater facing a four-game suspension to start the season. McManus lost out to incumbent Josh Brown in Gotham, but the newbie impressed the Giants by knocking down kicks of 46 and 47 yards in the preseason. He also pegged a 75-yarder in practice, per The New York Times.
McManus has produced on kickoffs -- with 10 touchbacks on 11 preseason kickoffs -- and has experience as a punter. That versatility is one reason many felt the kicker-needy Eagles might make a play for him, something Denver's front office likely knew before dealing for Prater's much-needed fill-in.