Broncos to tab interim coach Monday; Del Rio likely

With coach John Fox expected to undergo an aortic heart valve replacement that will sideline him "at least several weeks," the Denver Broncos are crafting a backup plan.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Denver will not finalize an interim coach on Sunday. However, the decision will be made by Monday's 8 a.m. team meeting.
Fox and Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway will discuss the matter, but it's believed that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio remains the favorite to step into the lead spot.
Denver's crop of team captains -- Champ Bailey, Wesley Woodyard, Peyton Manning, David Bruton and Wes Welker -- are receiving updates on Fox's status and Denver's plans for an interim leader, and passing that information on to teammates, Rapoport was told.
There's wiggle room here. With Denver sitting in its bye week, Del Rio -- or whoever takes over -- won't be required to man the sideline until the Broncos visit the San Diego Chargers in Week 10.