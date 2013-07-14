Broncos to discuss Matt Russell, Tom Heckert discipline Monday

President Joe Ellis and executive vice president of football operations John Elway will be in attendance, and owner Pat Bowlen will be part of the talk via conference call. Per a team source, the team sanctions are expected to be significant, with financial repercussions and suspensions. The club has driven the process and, according to a team source, will levy its own discipline independent of the league discipline. The NFL then would look at the penalties and determine if further action is necessary.