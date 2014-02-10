Broncos, Texans among teams facing high-stakes offseason

This is a critical offseason for the St. Louis Rams , both on and off the field. Of course, there will be questions about the franchise's future , which can loom large over an organization. You just have to look at the final years of the Rams ' prior Los Angeles/Anaheim tenure to see that.

There are also a lot of interesting personnel-related issues. One season after going 4-1-1 in the NFC West and finishing third, St. Louis found itself at the bottom of the best division in football with a 1-5 mark against divisional foes. The Rams have the second and 13th overall selections in the 2014 NFL Draft. You might think quarterback (and former No. 1 overall pick) Sam Bradford is secure, but never say never. The team could add another solid defender (almost a must in that division) and/or a play-making receiver -- or St. Louis could throw caution to the wind and go with Johnny Manziel (though I would consider that the longest of long shots).