Broncos, Seahawks voted into Super Bowl XLVIII

It's the middle of May, and we're knee deep in the NFL playoffs. Sort of.
NFL.com's "Predict the Season" game has entered its final frame, and you -- the readers -- have decided upon a Super Bowl XLVIII matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
Well done.
Voters lifted Denver over the New England Patriots in the AFC title game and Seattle past the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC championship for the ages.
In this online shadow world, the Baltimore Ravens saw their title defense fly off the rails weeks ago in a wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Like Cincy, the Seahawks have become a trendy offseason favorite. If Seattle can survive that fever dream of an NFC West, reaching the Super Bowl isn't out of the question.
Along with Russell Wilson adding another feather to the cap of last year's class of rookie quarterbacks, it would be fascinating to watch Peyton Manning duel Seattle's pesky secondary.