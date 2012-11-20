Broncos reportedly set at RB without Willis McGahee

Don't expect the Denver Broncos to add another running back after Willis McGahee tore his medial collateral ligament in Sunday's win over the San Diego Chargers. We understand the temptation to ring Tiki Barber, but John Elway is likely to show restraint.
The Broncos still have three backs on the 53-man roster -- Ronnie Hillman, Knowshon Moreno, Lance Ball -- and Jeremiah Johnson on the practice squad. Denver has only activated three backs in each of the first 10 games. Elway would have already called if a back he valued more was sitting at home, according to the Denver Post's Jeff Legwold.
The Broncos weren't exactly running the ball down opponents' throats, anyway. They rank No. 19 with 105.3 yards per game. They did just enough to keep teams honest against Peyton Manning and the No. 2 pass offense. That's all they need.