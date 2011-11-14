Broncos RB Moreno tears ACL; McGahee day to day

The injury-riddled season of Knowshon Moreno that never seemed to get on track has come to a premature end.
Moreno tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Sunday's win in Kansas City. Moreno has surgery planned for the near future and will eventually be placed on season-ending injured reserve, Broncos coach John Fox announced Monday.
"He's tough-minded and he'll battle back from it," Fox said.
Moreno, who was slowed earlier in the season by a nagging hamstring injury, was off to a nice start against the Chiefs but went down on the second series of the game after getting caught in a pileup at the end of a 22-yard run.
The Denver Post reported Monday McGahee has been cleared to practice Tuesday in preparation for Thursday's game against the New York Jets on NFL Network. Barring a setback, McGahee is expected to start against the Jets and will be backed up by Lance Ball and newly-signed running back Jeremiah Johnson, per The Post. Johnson was signed from the team's practice squad on Monday.
McGahee had surgery to fix a broken finger on his right hand a few weeks ago, but returned against Oakland to run for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He had four carries for 17 yards against the Chiefs before exiting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report